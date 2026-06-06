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Union minister reviews highway projects in Sikkim

Union minister reviews highway projects in Sikkim

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 05:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Gangtok, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta reviewed a host of road and infrastructure projects in Sikkim and directed officials to expedite ongoing projects and fast-track the upcoming ones.

Union minister reviews highway projects in Sikkim

Tamta travelled along NH-10 and NH-510 and inspected development activities in Gyalshing district, where he reviewed projects such as the Ayush Hospital and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, besides assessing the implementation of various central schemes, an official release said here.

The minister also took stock of several major highway projects proposed for the state. These include the 15.30-km Rhenock-Rongli road project, which has received in-principle approval at an estimated cost of 595 crore, and the upgradation of a 25.75-km stretch of NH-10 with a projected investment of 1,018 crore.

Proposed bypasses and realignment works between Rangpo-Rorathang and Melli-Singtam were also reviewed, with the projects aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across key corridors, the release said.

Tamta also inspected the progress of the Gangtok Bypass and directed officials to ensure its completion by November 2026.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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