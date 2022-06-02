Union ministers to visit J&K in June-July as part of BJP outreach programme

In order to take stock of the development and conduct an outreach programme, several union ministers will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of June and July.

According to sources, discussions on assembly elections may also be held during these proposed visits. The outreach programme started after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in the year 2019.

"District Development Council elections have been done and the Council has been formed. The process of delimitation has been completed and the delimitation of 90 assembly segments has been framed. Now the review of the voter list is to be done. There is a possibility of elections in Jammu and Kashmir within the next six months," said sources.

Union ministers Krishan Pal Gurjar, Ajay Mishra and Jitendra Singh had already visited the union territory as part of the outreach programme.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 17 and as per top BJP sources, more than 25 Union ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sarbananda Sonewal and Prahlad Patel will visit in June-July.

These ministers have been assigned different areas to review the development works, hold discussions with the administration and listen to the grievances of common people.

The initiative is being taken since there is no elected government in the erstwhile state and the development and administrative function is entrusted to the Centre.

Sources said the visits of Union ministers mobilize the administrative work and development. Public courts are organised where District Magistrate remains present and everyone's accountability is fixed. The ministers will also inaugurate several development programmes in the Union Territory

In 2020, 36 Union Ministers visited Jammu and Kashmir, while last year 70 Ministers visited the Union Territory to inquire about the security and development status of the region.

This year's visits assume significance as assembly elections are likely to be held in the state within a few months.

Meanwhile, on the recent targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, sources said: "The Pakistani forces have become desperate seeing the development in J-K. After the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, ₹37,000 crore have been invested in the Union Territory."