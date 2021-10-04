Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra arrested in money-laundering case
india news

Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra arrested in money-laundering case

Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The Chandra brothers are accused of siphoning money from homebuyers as well. (HT File)
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra, his daughter-in-law Preeti Chandra and wife of Sanjay Chandra under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), 2002. The central agency also arrested Rajesh Malik of Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt. They will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The ED on Saturday attached 29 land parcels measuring 13,600 square metres, valued at 30.29 crore, with connection to the investigation being conducted against the Unitech group.

Ramesh Chandra and his sons are also accused of defrauding the Canara Bank of 198 crore.

The land parcels which were attached last week are situated in Noida Sector 96 and 98. They were allotted, illegally, to Carnoustie Management (India) Pvt Ltd (CMPL) by Chandras of Unitech Group. The ED investigation revealed that the Unitech Group diverted the proceeds of the crime, worth 347.95 crore, to Carnoustie Group which in turn purchased several immovable properties in India and abroad through its entities. The ED said that the total proceeds of crime in this case was 7638.43 crore.

RELATED STORIES

The ED earlier this year carried out search operations on 41 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group. After analysing the seized records along with disclosures of various persons, the ED unearthed the diversion and layering of the proceeds of the crime.

The Chandra brothers are accused of siphoning money from homebuyers. They are lodged in Taloja jail in Mumbai after the Supreme Court directed that they be transferred from Tihar. The ED earlier this year filed a criminal case under various sections of the PMLA against the Unitech group and its promoters alleging that the Chandras diverted over 2,000 crore to Cyprus and the Cayman Islands illegally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
unitech enforcement directorate
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shringla’s meets Sri Lankan leadership, reaffirms India’s support to post-Covid-19 recovery

News updates from HT: Choose 'court or the road,' says SC to farmers

Reading another set of high frequency numbers on the Indian economy

Priyanka Gandhi says Mayawati, Akhilesh failed to raise their voices for UP
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP