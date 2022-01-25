‘Unlawful’: Protesting on tracks can now bar one from railway jobs, says govt

Protesting on tracks and disruption of train operations have now been categorised by the central government under “unlawful activities” that may get one banned for life from obtaining railway jobs. According to an official release issued by the ministry of railways on Tuesday, videos of such activities will be analysed by “specialised agencies” and can result in police action as well.

The railways ministry said that such activities include protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties, and the like.

“It has come to notice that aspirants of railway jobs have indulged in vandalism/unlawful activities like protesting on railway tracks, disruption of train operations, damaging railway properties, etc,” the ministry said in a public notice.

The notice further read “such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for railway/government job”.

The government release added that videos of such activities will be “examined with the help of specialised agencies”, following which candidates or aspirants found indulged in such acts “will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a railway job.”

The notice said Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a “fair and transparent recruitment process, maintaining the highest standards of integrity”.

The ministry also advised railway job aspirants and candidates to not be “misguided” or “come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends”.