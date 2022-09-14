'Unlike Rahul Gandhi, I don't...': Ghulam Nabi Azad's fresh dig; Congress calls it 'climate change'

Former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said unlike Rahul Gandhi, he does not make personal attacks. He criticised PM Modi's policies as the Leader of Opposition for 7 years sitting across him in Parliament, he said in an interview with Kashmir news channel. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a clip of Azad's interview and called it 'climate change'. "There has been climate change and now he has become a trusted soldier of the BJP," he tweeted.

Climate change ho gaya hai aur ab yeh janab BJP ke wafadaar sipahi ban gaye hain. https://t.co/PiFuOzvVes — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 13, 2022

In this latest interview, Ghulam Nabi Azad again targeted Rahul Gandhi and said that Rahul Gandhi started associating him with the BJP after the G-23 was formed. "After we wrote the letter demanding a full-time president, they got rattled and spread the lie that it was written at the behest of PM Modi. The lie started from the Congress Working Committee and the leader.I said PM Modi is not crazy that he will ask us to strengthen the Congress," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

"Nobody can dictate Ghulam Nabi. There is no case against me and not a single FIR. I have no wealth. Why should I fear anyone?" Ghulam Nabi Azad said on the alleged links with the BJP. "I sat across PM Modi for 7 years in Parliament and criticised his policies vehemently. The only difference is I don't make personal attacks. I attack policies not individuals because Allah makes individuals. People who associated me with him said I would be made the President, the Vice President, and even a nominated member. But did anything actually happen?" the J&K leader said.

After his bitter exit from the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to launch his political party. Addressing a rally on Sunday, he said that he would announce his new party in 10 days. "Azad knows what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar. Some people have been saying that I don't talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains," he said at the rally.

