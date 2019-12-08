Unnao victim’s father demands accused be shot dead like those in Hyderabad case

india

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 10:56 IST

The father of the Unnao gang rape victim has demanded those who killed his daughter must be shot dead just like the four men accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian were by the police in Hyderabad.

His 24-year-old daughter died in a hospital in New Delhi on Friday, a day after being beaten, stabbed and set on fire by five men, which included her alleged rapists.

The woman was on her way to board a train to Rae Bareli to attend a court hearing over her rape when she was doused with kerosene and set on fire on Thursday, according to police. She was airlifted to New Delhi for treatment later that day.

“She has gone fighting for justice. I will not rest until justice is served. Either shoot them like the rapists were in Hyderabad or hang them,” he said on Saturday.

“We have been asking for justice from CM and the government, no one listened,” he said.

The five men, including the two who had allegedly raped her, have been arrested.

The victim’s father also alleged that he learnt about the death of his daughter from the media and that no one from the district administration cared to inform him.

“Isn’t it insensitive that a father is not told about his child’s death,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how much time it takes, a year or 20 years, I will keep fighting and ensure capital punishment,” he said.

The woman was gang-raped in December last year but the case was registered only in March this year as the affluent family of the accused constantly threatened them. Her family has alleged that the police has been shielding the culprits instead.

The father of the Unnao gang-rape victim has refused to bury his daughter in the night as the administration had wanted them to. The family has decided to turn the burial site into a memorial.

He said one of his daughters was travelling from Pune to attend the funeral, which would take place on a small piece of land the family owns on the outskirts of the village.

“Under no circumstances, I will bury my daughter at night, stop digging the grave and preparing the bier,” he told the officials.

The family was yet to decide when to perform the burial rites, said authorities.

The district magistrate said the burial would take place as per the family’s wishes.