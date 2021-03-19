Home / India News / Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi
Unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt country: Rahul Gandhi

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that lakhs of families have suffered pain due to the government's "incompetence and myopia" as the unplanned lockdown continues to haunt the country.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24 last year to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gandhi has been attacking the government for the lockdown, saying the poor and migrants have suffered due to it.

"The unplanned lockdown disaster continues to haunt the country," he said on Twitter.

"Condolences to the lakhs of families being punished with indescribable pain for GOI's incompetence and myopia," he added.

Gandhi also cited a media report quoting a UNICEF study that due to Covid-19, India is likely to see the highest rise in child mortality and maternal deaths among the six most populous South Asian countries.

