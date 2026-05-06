Unrest in Kolkata after Mamata Banerjee's poll defeat, refusal to resign? What police say

The Kolkata Police has dismissed reports of unrest in the West Bengal capital as "fake and misleading" news, after Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as chief minister following a brutal defeat in the assembly elections.

Notably, central forces are deployed in West Bengal even after the announcement of election results, and they will be in the state for 60 more days as per EC directives. (Reuters)

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While some post-poll violence was reported in West Bengal, with a BJP and a Trinamool Congress worker reportedly being killed in separate incidents on Tuesday. BJP worker Madhu Mondal died after being allegedly thrashed by TMC workers during a victory procession in the New Town area, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, TMC worker Abir Sheikh was allegedly hacked to death by BJP activists in Birbhum's Nanoor earlier on Tuesday, police were cited as saying.

ALSO READ | BJP, TMC accuse each other of attacks, claim 4 people have died

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the West Bengal chief secretary, Dushyant Nariala, DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, and the central armed police forces (CAPFs) to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards any incident of post-poll violence in the state. The directive came after two persons were allegedly killed in separate incidents of violence in the state. Additionally, several party officers were also ransacked on Tuesday.

Kolkata Police dismiss ‘fake’ reports

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{{^usCountry}} However, Kolkata police shared screenshots of X posts, saying that the Indian Army had entered Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee had been injured, the CRPF had attacked her house, TMC workers are victims, and BJP workers are attacking and torching homes and shops. The police stamped all these posts and reports as "FAKE". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Kolkata police shared screenshots of X posts, saying that the Indian Army had entered Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee had been injured, the CRPF had attacked her house, TMC workers are victims, and BJP workers are attacking and torching homes and shops. The police stamped all these posts and reports as "FAKE". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kolkata police said, "Several misleading posts are being circulated on social media by falsely linking unrelated videos and photos from other places to Kolkata after the election results." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kolkata police said, "Several misleading posts are being circulated on social media by falsely linking unrelated videos and photos from other places to Kolkata after the election results." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ | New BJP govt in West Bengal to take oath on May 9; focus on probable CM post {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ | New BJP govt in West Bengal to take oath on May 9; focus on probable CM post {{/usCountry}}

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The police further stated that it was closely monitoring the circulation of such content on social media, warning that "strict legal action" would be taken against those spreading misinformation and trying to disrupt public peace.

"The situation in Kolkata is fully under control. Citizens are requested not to believe or share unverified posts," the city police added.

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Again, in a separate post on Wednesday morning, the Kolkata Police dismissed the circulation of an alleged advisory from its offices, regarding the law and order situation in Ripon Street, Janbazzar and surrounding areas.

"This 'advisory' is fake and misleading," it said. The city police informed that the law and order situation in Kolkata, within its jurisdiction, remains “completely normal and is under constant and vigilant monitoring.”

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The police reiterated that strict legal action is being taken against those responsible for spreading false information in the name of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

"Citizens are advised to rely only on official sources for verified updates," it added.

TMC alleges bulldozer action at party office

Tensions have been simmering in West Bengal's atmosphere, as the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC alleged "bulldozer action" by the BJP at its party office.

The TMC took a swipe at the BJP's 'poriborton' (change) slogan, saying that the change has arrived with a bulldozer.

ALSO READ | ‘100 seats looted’: Mamata vows to fight from streets, says victory ‘morally ours’

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In a post on X, TMC wrote, "BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area, destroying shops and vandalising the Trinamool Congress party office. This is the celebration of a party that spoke of trust and delivered terror."

It also alleged that the BJP's national leaders have given their workers "a license to let loose on the streets" and "kill whoever they please".

Mamata says 'won't resign', 'didn't lose' polls

TMC supremo and outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she won't step down from her post after her party's defeat in the assembly elections, alleging that the result was a "conspiracy" rather than the people's mandate.

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She claimed that the polls were not conducted fairly and accused the BJP of unnecessary interference and of using the central forces to allegedly 'capture' the elections 'forcefully'.

Banerjee asserted that the TMC would challenge the election results and continue its political fight. "No question of me resigning, we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said.

“We fought like tigers and will bounce back, but this government’s direct interference is deeply concerning,” Banerjee added.

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