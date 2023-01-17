UNSC move on Makki shows world identifies Pak’s terror link: Officials

New Delhi: India’s stand that Pakistan is the epicentre of terrorism that not only funds and trains terrorists but also actively takes part in cross-border terror attacks has been vindicated by the United Nations Security Council’s listing of Abdul Rehman Makki, deputy chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba and brother-in-law to Hafiz Saeed, as a global terrorist, counterterrorism officials said on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides designating terrorists based in Pakistan, more international pressure is required on India’s western neighbour to ensure it takes strong action against the perpetrators of terror attacks such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, rather than superficial arrests ahead of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) reviews, they said, seeking anonymity.

“The designation of Makki, who handled financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating terror acts, will block his financial transactions globally and prohibit his movement and attempts to provide material support to any local or foreign terrorist belonging to LeT or other organizations,” a counterterrorism official said. “The development is proof that all UNSC members, including China, and the global community recognizes Pakistan’s role in actively funding and propagating cross-border terrorism.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“But it needs stronger action on the ground and international community needs to monitor that Pakistan actually is prosecuting these individuals, rather than just making arrests at the time when there is FATF review going on,” he added.

Under pressure from the task force, Pakistan had arrested Makki in 2019 and taken custody of 26/11 Mumbai attack co-conspirator Sajid Mir last year. A court in Pakistan had convicted Hafiz Saeed last year in a terror case.

“All these are superficial actions. These terror leaders continue enjoying Pakistan army and ISI’s protection and operate from well-protected locations,” a second official said, referring to the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s spy agency. “In fact, to deny its direct role in anti-India activities, Pakistan has even asked these terrorists to create new proxy outfits in Jammu and Kashmir such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People’s Anti-Fascist-Front (PAFF). The UN, the US and the international community should force Pakistan to completely stop all terror activities.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian government played a key role in the UN listing of Makki as a terrorist by sharing information on his alleged involvement in several terror acts, officials said. Makki is suspected of being was involved in the December 2000 Red Fort attack, in which six LeT terrorists had opened fire on security forces; the January 2008 Rampur attack, in which five LeT terrorists had attacked a Central Reserve Police Force camp; the 26/11 Mumbai attack, in which 10 LeT terrorists from Pakistan entered via Arabian Sea in Mumbai with predetermined targets, out of whom Amir Ajmal Kasab was caught alive; and the Karan Nagar, Srinagar, attack in February 2018 at a CRPF camp, among others.

“1 more success for @IndianDiplomacy. Abdul Rahman Makki designated by @UN Sanctions Committee…The pursuit of the rest continues,” India’s former permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin said in a tweet on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was under Akbaruddin’s leadership at India’s permanent mission to the UN that the country won a huge diplomatic win in May 2019, when the global body had designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, capping a decade-long effort by New Delhi to sanction Azhar, the mastermind of the attack on an air base in Pathankot in January 2016.

The UN listing of Makki as a terrorist will help in restricting activities of LeT, according to Karnal Singh, former director of the Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes.

“The UN listing of a terrorist makes it mandatory for the respective country to seize the financial activities of that individual,” singh said. “If the action is not taken, there can be adverse review of that country in the FATF.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}