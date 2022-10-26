UNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on these key issues

The United Nation Security Council's (UNSC) two-day meeting in India on counter-terrorism will focus on dealing with use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists.

Ministry of external affairs secretary Sanjay Verma said the overarching theme of the meeting would be 'countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes'. “It'll begin with tribute to victims of terrorism,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UK foreign secretary James Cleverly among foreign ministers to attend the meeting in India.

Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Counter-Terrorism Committee Chair, said that over the past two decades, member states have made tangible progress in countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism. Yet, terrorist threat persists and despite our best efforts has evolved.

Mindful of addressing this issue while also recognising potential of technologies to increase effectiveness of counterterrorism efforts, the Committee has come together in India to hold its special meeting on countering use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, Kamboj said.

The meeting will be hosted in Mumbai and Delhi on 28 and 29 October, respectively.

“The focus (will be) specifically on rapid development, growing use by member states and increasing threat of use for terrorist purposes of 3 significant technologies - 1) internet, including social media, 2) new payment technologies and fundraising methods, 3) unmanned aerial systems, including drones,” Kamboj added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Verma said he larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial and commercial space.

“A city which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself,” the senior MEA official s

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail