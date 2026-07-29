‘Unstable approach’: Delhi-Hyderabad flight with CM Reddy onboard lands in 2nd attempt after go-around amid rain, wind

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad that had Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy among the passengers had an “unstable approach” at first at the Hyderabad airport on Wednesday evening, officials in the know told HT.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was on the flight that faced a minor scare before landing safely. (ANI File Photo)

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“The crew initiated a go- around following an unstable approach due to heavy rain in Hyderabad. The flight (6E-717) landed safely in the second attempt. All protocols were followed,” airline officials, who did not want to be named, said. A go-around is standard safety measure where a landing attempt is stopped due to any reason.

Flight tracking services showed IndiGo 6E-717 on July 29 left Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6:15 pm, by a delay of about 20 minutes. It landed at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport just before 9 pm, which was a delay of over 30 minutes from the scheduled time of arrival.

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{{^usCountry}} Further details and official statements were awaited at the time of filing of this report. Scare earlier this week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details and official statements were awaited at the time of filing of this report. Scare earlier this week {{/usCountry}}

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This came two days after an IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot International Airport on Monday owing to a technical issue in the aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was diverted after smoke was allegedly detected in the aircraft's cargo hold, news agency ANI cited authorities as saying. Rajkot Airport Director Diganta Borah too confirmed the incident, saying the plane had landed safely.

Inspector KP Taretiya of the airport police station told PTI: “The pilot suspected smoke inside the aircraft and, as a precautionary measure, made an emergency landing at the Rajkot airport. The aircraft landed safely.” He said the airline's technical team reached the airport and inspected the plane, adding that there was no fire on the aircraft.

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