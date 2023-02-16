Unsure if you have linked your Aadhaar with PAN number? Follow these steps

The Centre has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar to Permanent Account Numbers (PAN), before March 31 this year. In case of failure in linking, PAN will become 'inoperative' from April 1, according to an advisory by the Income Tax Department. The previous deadline for linking was March 31, 2022, but the government extended it with a penalty fee of Rs. 1000.

Follow these steps to link Aadhaar to PAN

Any individual who does not fall under the exempt category have to proceed with the link else he/she will not be able to file income-tax returns and also will face other tax related issues.

If you have already linked Aadhaar with PAN but unsure whether it is complete, there is a way to check the 'status' of linking. Follow this step-by-step process for checking the status of linking PAN with Aadhaar both online and offline.

Follow these steps to check the status of PAN-Aadhaar linking via SMS

Step 1: Create a new SMS message and enter UIDPAN followed by a space.

Step 2: After the space, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 3: After another space, enter your 10-digit Permanent Account Number (PAN).

Your SMS will be -

UIDPAN < 12 digit Aadhaar number> < 10 digit Permanent Account Number>

Step 4: Send an SMS to 567678 or 56161.

Step 5: Now, wait for the service to respond.

Step 6: If your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar, the message will read as follows: "Aadhaar...is already linked to a PAN (number) in the ITD database. Thank you for using our services."

Step 7: If your PAN is not linked to your Aadhaar, you will receive the message "Aadhaar...is not associated with PAN (number) in ITD database."

How to check the status of PAN-Aadhaar Linking using a web portal

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website (https://uidai.gov.in/).

Step 2: Select "Aadhaar Linking Status" from the "Aadhaar Services" menu.

Step 3: Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on "Get Status" button.

Step 4: For security purposes, you will be required to enter your PAN card number as well as the Captcha code.

Step 5: Click "Get Linking Status" to see the current status of your Aadhaar-PAN linking.

Step 6: The outcome will indicate whether or not your Aadhaar and PAN card are linked.

