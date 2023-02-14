Home / India News / Has your Aadhaar data been misused? Follow these steps to check

Has your Aadhaar data been misused? Follow these steps to check

Published on Feb 14, 2023 12:54 PM IST

What if your Aadhaar number is being misused? How do you check it?

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Aadhaar, the 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India, is used for verification on various platforms. It is also used to verify our identity while availing services. But what if your Aadhaar number is being misused? How do you check it?

To check this, go to the official website of the Aadhaar issuing body, UIDAI, which has access to 'Aadhaar Authentication History which will notify if your card has been misused.

Follow this Step-by-step guide to check ‘Aadhar Authentication History’

Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in. and select your preferred language to enter the website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘My Aadhaar’ section which is on the left top corner as the website opens. A drop-down menu will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Go to ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ under the Aadhaar services section. You will be directed to a new webpage.

Step 4: Log in using your Aadhaar number, and security code and click on send OTP.

Step 5: Fill in the OTP for successful verification and click on the ‘Proceed’ option.

Step 6: All details of your Aadhaar card and past authentication requests will appear on the screen.

Information you get in authentication transaction logs:

As you enter the authentication history, all authentication activities performed by the Authentication User Agency (AUA) or by the individual will be displayed. It retrieves the most recent six months and up to 50 records. However, if a person wants to learn more about more records, he or she may need to select a date range in the calendar and then view authentication records.

Following details can be checked in the authentication history.

-Auth Modality.

-Date & Time of Authentication.

-UIDAI Response code.

-AUA Name

-AUA Transaction ID (With Code)

-Authentication Response (Success/Failure)

-UIDAI Error code

If any suspected misuse or irregularities of your Aadhaar usage are discovered, contact UIDAI at its toll-free number - 1947 - or email at help@uidai.gov.in.

