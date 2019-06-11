Untreated water released into river killed 4K fish: MPCB

The release of 2.5 MLD (million litres per day) of untreated water into the Indrayani river by the Dehu gram panchayat is likely to have resulted in the death of thousands of fish, a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) official said on Monday.

Thousands of Mahseer fish were found floating near the banks of the Indrayani river on Sunday near Dehu village, causing panic among residents living on the river bank and using the water for day-to-day chores.

“This is very serious. Prima facie, around 2.5 TMC untreated water is being released by Dehu village into the Indrayani which may have caused this. Still, we have initiated a detailed inquiry and collected water samples for further tests,” said Upendra Kulkarni, regional officer, MPCB.

Residents began to extract the dead fish floating on the water, at least 4,000 in number according to the MPCB. The dead fish have been sent for a clinical analysis to determine the cause of death.

MPCB on its part has initiated a detailed inquiry in this matter and collected samples of water for further investigation.

“There is no industry in this area and hence, the death of the fish is being attributed to domestic pollutants released into the river. Exact cause will be known after a week, post the chemical test reports,” said Kulkarni.

Kulkarni said the MPCB has been in contact with the panchayat to install a treatment plant.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 02:49 IST