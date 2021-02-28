Home / India News / 'Unwavering commitment to democracy': PM Modi pays tribute to Morarji Desai
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing through video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Morarji Desai on his birth anniversary, saying he was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy.

Desai, who was the prime minister of the country from March 1977 to July 1979, was born on February 29, 1896.

"Remembering our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. In his long years of public service, he worked tirelessly for India's development," Modi tweeted. 

"He (Desai) was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy," the prime minister said.

