UP: 2 dead, 12 injured after water tank built in 2021 collapses in Mathura

Two people died and 12 others were seriously injured on Sunday when a water tank collapsed in a residential area in Mathura, officials said. Rescue operation is underway. The water tank of the municipal corporation collapsed due to a heavy downpour in Mathura on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (K.K.Arora)

The incident happened around 6 pm in Krishna Vihar Colony, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad.

The death toll might rise as some people, including children, are buried under the debris of the 2.5 lakh litre tank. Some nearby houses were also damaged, officials said.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the injured were taken to the district hospital. Rescue operations are ongoing with fire services, police, revenue, municipal, and health department teams involved. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called in, he added.

Additional District Magistrate Yogendra Pandey confirmed two deaths but didn't provide details. He said that debris removal is still underway, with several people trapped.

Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kumar Pandey told ANI, “This incident occurred in the Krishna Vihar area where a 250kL tank collapsed due to excess rain Rescue teams of the district reached the spot immediately and rescue operation began immediately The District Magistrate and I immediately called the NDRF and SDRF teams as well. The injured have been shifted to the district hospital. We are still looking for people in the rubble to check for anyone trapped. No one is missing but we are still looking in case there are any other unknown persons”

Tank was built by Jal Nigam in 2021

The DM said that the water tank was completed in 2021, and its collapse in just three years will be investigated. The tank, built by the Jal Nigam, cost ₹6 crore under the Gangajal Drinking Water Project.

Meanwhile, in UP's Moradabad district on Sunday, severe waterlogging forced residents to use boats for commuting. In Bholanath Colony, people were seen navigating the flooded area in boats.

