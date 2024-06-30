Delhi govt announces 10 lakh compensation for families of rainfall victims

The Delhi government on Sunday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakhs for the families of those lost their lives in the extreme rainfall on June 28. Minister has also directed the instructed to immediately provide compensation to the victims on behalf of GNCTD by identifying them with the help of area hospitals and Delhi police (HT Photo)

Minister Atishi has instructed ACS Revenue to immediately identify the victims with the help of area hospitals and Delhi police and provide compensation to the victims on behalf of the government, reported PTI.

Multiple parts of the city were waterlogged causing loss of life and disrupting normalcy in Delhi after the downpour on Friday.

According to PTI, the death toll due to the rainfall is 11 after the first two days of monsoon in Delhi. On Saturday alone six people died, with four of them being children.

Delhi received a rainfall of 228.1mm according to India Metrological Department(IMD) on June 28. This is the highest rainfall Delhi has received on a June day since 1936.

On Saturday, two boys drowned in a waterlogged underpass in Badli in northwest Delhi with the entire road inundated due to heavy rains on Friday.

In Okha, 60-year-old Digvijay Kumar Chaudhary drowned with his scooter in a waterlogged underpass.

On Friday, a wall in a construction site in Vasant Vihar area had collapsed with three labourers getting stuck under the rubble. Their bodies were pulled out on Saturday morning.

A part of the roof of T1 terminal at the Indira Gandhi International Airport collapsed on Friday due to heavy rainfall claiming the life of a cab driver and injuring multiple people.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi predicting heavy rainfall till July 2.

Minister Atishi also inspected the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant on Sunday. This water plant situated in Central Delhi is currently at halt with flooding damaging the motors, disrupting water supply in may parts of the city, reported ANI.