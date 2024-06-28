‘Even Ayodhya could not withstand’: AAP on ‘collapse’ of structures due to rain

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over collapse of structures including the terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to heavy rain. “The Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse incident is extremely shameful, as it was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 10. Corruption follows the BJP,” said Sanjay Singh (PTI)

One person was killed and eight people sustained injuries in the incident which took place at around 5:30 am in the morning, according to Delhi Fire Services, reported ANI.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh lashed out while listing the structures that have been allegedly damaged across various parts of the country, claiming that even Ram temple town Ayodhya could not withstand the first rainfall.

“We all saw that water started coming out of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya just after the first rain. The water entered the Garbhagriha, which displeased the temple's main priest,” Singh said.



Ram temple trust general secretary Champat Rai has said that not a single drop of water has dripped from the roof in the sanctum sanctorum where Lord Ram is seated nor has water entered there from anywhere.

Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra had also on Tuesday rejected the allegations of the temple's chief priest regarding the seepage of rainwater draining out of water from the sanctum sanctorum.

He also pointed out the condition of other projects such as the Atal Setu Bridge, which the Congress had claimed having developed cracks earlier this month.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said that minor cracks were found on the approach road connecting Atal Setu in Ulwe, which is not a part of the bridge but is a service road connecting the bridge.

Citing the examples of the Jabalpur terminal collapse, the alleged destruction of the Bundelkhand Expressway and the collapse of the roof of Delhi Airport Terminal 1, Singh said, "The Delhi Airport Terminal 1 roof collapse incident is extremely shameful, as it was inaugurated by PM Modi on March 10. Corruption follows the BJP."

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that the AAP government is currently dealing with the waterlogging issue in Delhi.

The heavy rain which brought relief from the heatwave caused stagnation of water in different parts of the state, disrupting traffic and normal lives of residents and commuters.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228 mm of rainfall at 8:30 am, reported ANI.

“The situation is far better than last time. In a way, this is the first rain of the monsoon. All problematic points have been identified today. All departments and officers are working on the ground, and work is underway at all locations affected by waterlogging. The people of Delhi won't face this situation after today,” assured Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat on the NH9 in protest, reported ANI.