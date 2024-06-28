Delhi receives 228.1mm of rainfall in 24hrs, likely to be highest for June since 1936

Delhi recorded 228.1mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30 am on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, stating 148.5mm out of this came in just a three-hour window between 2:30am and 5:30am. The rainfall spell was recorded at Delhi’s weather station at Safdarjung. The IMD is yet to declare the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi, despite Friday’s downpour. (PTI photo)

This is likely to be the wettest single-day spell of rain for June in the capital since 1936, when Delhi recorded 235.5mm, IMD data showed.

“The all-time record for rainfall in a single day in June for Delhi is 235.5mm, which was recorded on June 28, 1936. We are checking 24-hour rainfall records for every year since then to see whether this is the second-highest spell after that,” said an IMD official on Friday.

Also Read:Waterlogging due to heavy rain in Delhi leads to traffic snarls; key roads affected

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5mm and 15.5mm; as ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6mm and 64.4mm; as ‘heavy’ when it is between 64.5mm and 115.5mm and as ‘very heavy’ when over 115.5mm in a 24-hour window, making this a ‘very heavy’ rainfall spell.

The last time Delhi recorded very heavy rainfall at Safdarjung was on July 9, 2023, when 153mm was recorded in a 24-hour window.

Delhi’s other manual weather stations – Palam, Lodhi road, Ridge and Ayanagar, meanwhile, all recorded heavy rainfall.

In the 24-hours till 8:30 am, Lodhi road recorded 192.8mm; Ridge 150.4mm; Palam 106.6mm and Ayanagar 66.3mm, IMD data showed.

This extreme spell of rain comes as a stark contrast to what has been a fairly dry year for Delhi.

Between January 1 and June 27, Safdarjung has only received 51.1mm of rainfall, with the highest 24-hour day spell of rain this year being 26.5mm, which was recorded on February 1.

The IMD is yet to declare the onset of the southwest monsoon over Delhi, despite Friday’s downpour.

“We will share an update on whether this can be called monsoon rain or not,” the official added.