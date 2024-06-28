Roof collapses at Terminal 1 of Delhi airport, 1 dead; all departures suspended

One person was killed and six other sustained injuries after the roof at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5am on Friday following torrential rainfall that lashed the national capital. Taxis stationed at the city side of the terminal were buried and four vehicles were damaged in the incident. Airport authorities have temporarily suspended all departures from T1. Visuals from the site of the incident at Delhi airport. (ANI Photo)

Personnel from the Delhi police, fire services, CISF and the National Disaster Response Force are present at the site to carry out rescue operations.

“I am personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” Union minister of civil aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X.

“Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. Some injuries have been reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected,” a Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) spokesperson said.

“As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson added.