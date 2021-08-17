UP administers 6 crore doses of Covid vaccines, first state to reach milestone

Uttar Pradesh crossed another milestone in its fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday when the comulative number of vaccine doses crossed hre six crore mark. Uttar Pradesh is the only state to cross the milestone.

The state achieved the landmark on Tuesday afternoon. So far, over 5,07,22,629 have received their first doses while over 94,27,421 are fully vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state where more than five crore people have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The state also administered over 23.67 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to people in a single day, the second highest so far. Earlier, on August 3, around 29.52 lakh doses were given in UP.

The state government said in a release that the milestone is the result of aggressive vaccination programme going on in Uttar Pradesh. It is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of Uttar Pradesh government to contain and manage the pandemic, the release said, adding that tried and tested strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat' (T3) and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour are also major factors.

“Mega vaccination camps conducted recently have been instrumental in giving a push to vaccination. A large number of people are now coming to take the jabs,” Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors, said on Mo.

The Uttar Pradesh government had launched a cluster model for inoculating the population across the state and it made the task easy, said the release.

On Monday, the state reported 17 new cases of Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours. One fresh fatality was reported from the state in the same period, according to health department data.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 419, the health department said.