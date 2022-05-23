High drama in UP assembly on day 1 amid protests by Akhilesh Yadav's party

The state assembly in Uttar Pradesh saw protests on day 1 of the 18th session even as chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government will respond to all the questions and matters raised by the elected members. Lawmakers from Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party were seen with placards against the state government with slogans against inflation and demands for justice for farmers.

Ahead of the first day, the chief minister had given a message to the MLAs while speaking to reporters. “As the 18th session begins, I welcome all the members. I urge them to channelise their energy for the development of the state. Naturally, with the UP assembly being the biggest, whatever happens here, it will be discussed in other parts of the country. The MLAs’ conduct here won’t just be discussed by 25 crore people.”

“The state budget for 2022-23 will be introduced on May 26. The government is prepared to discuss and answer the issues which will be raised by members of the assembly,” he told reporters.

But soon after the session began, Samajwadi Party MLAs were seen demonstrating in the assembly.

BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh slammed the party and Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly. “Akhilesh Yadav never respected constitutional position and same being reflected by his MLAs in UP assembly today . Disturbing Governor’s speech is disrespect to the constitutional Head of the State (sic),” he tweeted.

