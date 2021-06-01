UP BJP holds review meeting, deputy CM says will win 300 seats in 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organization) BL Santosh met senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as part of two-day review exercise on functioning of the party. The meeting holds significance as the state is set to witness elections next year.

Santhosh earlier met deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, and labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya. He is scheduled to meet ministers of state later in the day.

"We will win 300 seats in 2022 polls," Keshav Prasad Maurya said after the meeting.

On Monday, Santhosh, along with Union minister Radha Mohan Singh, had met ministers and key functionaries before holding a dinner meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence in state capital Lucknow.

He reached the BJP's state headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, his party colleagues JPS Rathore and Govind Narayan Shukla, and minister Mahendra Singh.

Shukla said that during his visit, Santhosh and state BJP leaders will also review the helpdesk started during the Covid-19 pandemic and other programmes.

The Uttar Pradesh government is giving relaxation in the restrictions imposed in 75 districts of the state where the number of active cases of Covid-19 are below 600. On Tuesday, three more districts were added to the list of zones where curbs have been eased.

With this, the number of districts in Uttar Pradesh which are free from 'corona curfew' rose to 64.

However, there will be no relaxation in Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr and Jhansi districts where active cases are over 600.

Uttar Pradesh is due to go Assembly elections in early 2022. It has 80 Lok Sabha seats, 403 assembly seats and a population of over 200 million.