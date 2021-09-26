Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP Cabinet: Ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada now a minister of Yogi govt
india news

UP Cabinet: Ex-Congress leader Jitin Prasada now a minister of Yogi govt

Jitin Prasada switched over to the BJP from the Congress in June this year.  
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada takes oath as UP minister on Sunday. 

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was once close with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP on Sunday announced a sudden Cabinet expansion with a few months left for the state assembly election. Reports said the ministers were not even aware that they are being accommodated in the Cabinet. The induction of Jitin Prasada will consolidate the Brahmin votes for the BJP in the upcoming election. Brahmins constitute over 10 per cent of UP's voters and the community has already tilted from the Congress towards the BJP over the years.

This expansion was announced hurriedly on Sunday indicating that it is the party's emergency move to maximise the representation of castes that matter for the vote bank, though Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet can only include seven new faces as there are already 53 ministers in the UP cabinet. While Jitin Prasada is a Brahmin, Palturam, Dinesh Khatik are SC, Chhatarpal Gangwar represents Kurmi, Sangeeta Balwant Bind,  Sanjeev Kumar Gond ST.  Apart from the six new ministers, Dharamveer Prajapati has also been inducted into the cabinet. 

The BJP has already announced a pre-poll alliance with Nishad (Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal) party. Hence the induction of Sanjay Nishad, who wanted to be projected as the deputy CM face in the upcoming election, into the Cabinet was being speculated. Another speculated name was former Uttarakhand governor Baby Ranu Maurya, but they have not been accommodated.

RELATED STORIES

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 seats. In the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the BJP won 312 seats while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won nine seats. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) too had contested the 2017 assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and won four seats but it walked out of the alliance in 2019.

Commenting on the Cabinet expansion, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said, "It won't help BJP. Even if there are a few new faces, the government ultimately is of BJP...and the people have made up their mind to change the government".

(With agency inputs)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cm yogi adityanath uttar pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab gets a new cabinet. Check portfolios of the new ministers

Cyclone Gulab: Storm less than 100km from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Gadkari says newly opened AIIMS will rectify regional imbalance 

'Will campaign in poll-bound states if farm laws not taken back’: Rakesh Tikait 
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP