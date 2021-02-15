UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath launches Abhyudaya scheme, says it will be guiding light for holistic development

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Abhyudaya scheme on Monday via video conferencing. The chief minister at the launch emphasized that the scheme will aid holistic development by providing coaching facilities similar to that of Kota and Prayagraj to the interested candidates in other parts of the state who are not able to avail those services.

"Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' (guiding light) for holistic development. When about 30,000 competitive exam prospects were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to Covid, we decided to have similar coaching facilities in the state," Adityanath said.

Under the Abhyudaya scheme, free of cost coaching centres for the preparation of competitive government exams will be provided by the UP government. The coaching institutions are especially aimed at providing assistance to those candidates who are not able to take coaching for the exams due to their financial problems.

The free-of-cost coaching institutes will be starting from tomorrow. Students can avail offline coaching and study material too.

Free guidance and teaching by senior IAS, IPS and PCS officers will also be provided to the aspirants. The coaching centre will provide every kind of facility from virtual doubt clarifying sessions, interview calls, career counselling to subject matter expertise.

The free training centres will be set up in each district and will be operated under the chairmanship of respective Mandalayukta at each divisional headquarter of the state.

The chief minister during the inauguration ceremony also said, "Coaching classes begin tomorrow, I want to assure everyone that these classes will help them achieve their goals. In 2020, the scheme was not only appreciated but a special package was also announced in the Union Budget.

The state government scheme is aimed at ensuring quality exam preparation for all talented and hard working aspirants coming from diverse backgrounds like rural areas, families of poor income class and marginalized section, who are not able to afford and avail coaching services in private sector.