UP CM Yogi Adityanath to give appointment letters to over 3,000 newly selected tubewell operators

On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also communicate with the candidates getting the appointment letters, via video conference.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses media at his official residence in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to the newly selected 3,209 tubewell operators of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department on Wednesday under “Mission Rojgar”.

The state government has taken this effort to provide employment to the youth. By adopting a fair recruitment process by the state government, over 3.5 lakh candidates have been given jobs in various state services so far, according to an official release.

