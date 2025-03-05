UP constable blames wife for tardiness: ‘She drinks my blood in dreams’

In what can be termed one of the most bizarre excuses to be late to work, a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constable from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut blamed his wife and his nightmares for his tardiness. The constable was under inquiry for arriving late to morning briefings.(Representational Image)

The constable was responding to a disciplinary notice issued against him and his response went viral on social media.

The constable, who was issued a formal notice on February 17 for misconduct, claimed that his wife was the real culprit behind his poor performance at work.

He was under inquiry for arriving late to a morning briefing, being improperly groomed, and frequently skipping unit activities.

What was the constable's response?

The constable's response, which many social media users found funny, claimed he suffers from insomnia due to ongoing marital disputes.

"My wife gives me nightmares, which keep me awake at night and cause delays," the constable has said in his response as per Commandant of the 44th Battalion PAC Sachindra Patel.

The constable elaborated that these terrifying dreams were so vivid that they prevented him from sleeping, leading to his tardiness the next morning.

He claimed that in his dreams, "my wife sits on my chest and tries to drink my blood with the intent to kill me".

He further said he is under medication for depression and irritability, and that his mother is suffering from a nerve disorder, compounding his distress.

The constable's response concluded with an emotional plea, saying he has lost the will to live and "wishes to surrender" himself to god's feet.

The PAC, however, is taking the matter seriously (for some reason), and an inquiry has been ordered. The Commandant of the 44th Battalion PAC, Sachindra Patel, confirmed that the PAC is investigating the authenticity of the constable’s claim, the identity of the man involved, and how the letter found its way onto social media.

"I can’t reveal too much yet, but we’re looking into it," said Patel.