Viral Texas groom from $59 million 'wedding of the century' set for trial, accused of firing at cops

A Texas groom, whose $59 million wedding took social media by storm, is now facing a serious legal battle. According to a report by WFAA, 30-year-old Jacob LaGrone has a trial date set for mid-November, where he will face three counts of assault on a public servant, each classified as a first-degree felony. Texas groom from viral $59M wedding, accused of assaulting police, had his trial set for Nov 2025. (Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: US woman's rant on noisy wedding triggers racist remarks against Indians: ‘Deport them’)

The charges stem from a March 2023 incident in Westworth Village, Texas, where city officials claim LaGrone fired shots at police officers. Court documents state that officers from the Westworth Village and Westover Hills police departments were responding to a call when they were allegedly fired upon.

Indictment and courtroom drama

The indictment accuses LaGrone of “intentionally and knowingly” threatening officers with bodily harm and using a firearm in the attack. It specifically names officers C. Munoz (Westworth Village PD) and C. Wilson and J. Dunlap (Westover Hills PD) as the victims.

In November 2023, LaGrone attended a motion hearing at the Tarrant County courthouse, where WFAA attempted to get a comment. Wearing a navy suit and black shoes, LaGrone remained silent as his bodyguard physically blocked the camera, leading him away from reporters.

Bride disappears from social media

Following the courtroom appearance, LaGrone’s wife, Madelaine Brockway, abruptly withdrew from social media. Brockway, the daughter of luxury car tycoon Bob Brockway—who owns several Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Florida—deleted her TikTok account and made her Instagram private.

Adding to the intrigue, HMR Designs, one of the companies involved in the extravagant wedding, also removed some of its content related to the event from TikTok.

(Also read: Bride looks unimpressed with her live wedding painting but her final reaction says it all: ‘It looks like us’)

A wedding fit for royalty

The five-day wedding was an opulent affair, featuring an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House, a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite, and a reception performance by Maroon 5. The grand scale of the event led social media users to dub it "the wedding of the century."

Trial date

LaGrone’s trial is set to begin on November 14. If convicted, he could face life in prison, with a sentencing range of five to 99 years. In 2023, the Tarrant County District Attorney had reportedly offered him a 25-year plea deal, though it remains unclear whether he will accept any agreement before trial.