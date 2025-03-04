Cops go undercover as Power Rangers to arrest thief in middle of carnival in Sao Paulo. Video

Police officers in Brazil have grabbed internet's attention after arresting a suspected thief in the midst of a lively carnival—while dressed as the Power Rangers. The incident took place near Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo, where festival-goers in elaborate costumes blended seamlessly with undercover officers. In Sao Paulo, police disguised as Power Rangers arrested a thief at carnival.(X/@tarcisiogdf)

(Also read: Terrifying lightning strikes British Airways plane during intense storm at Sao Paulo airport. Video)

The moment the suspect was pinned to the ground, bystanders erupted in chants of “Power Rangers! Power Rangers!” while recording the unexpected spectacle. The unusual yet effective operation quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention.

According to Sao Paulo’s Governor, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, the suspect was found in possession of seven stolen mobile phones. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), he humorously referenced the 1990s superhero franchise:

"It’s morphin’ time! The Power Rangers of our Civil Police are putting on another show this carnival! Always vigilant, our heroes noticed the suspicious behaviour of a duo within the crowd and, with an approach no ranger could fault, they arrested the criminal and recovered seven cell phones in one go."

Check out the post here:

A colourful crime-fighting strategy

Footage shared by the governor shows the officers dressed in full-body lycra suits in red, blue, yellow, and green, patrolling the carnival while honouring the classic TV show. Another officer, dressed as the black Power Ranger, proudly displayed the recovered mobile phones to the camera.

Authorities have noted that large crowds at carnival events are often targeted by organised gangs specialising in thefts and robberies. However, innovative strategies like these have led to a noticeable drop in festival-related crimes.

(Also read: Man denied entry in flight that crashed in Sao Paulo killing 62, gets emotional: ‘I argued with him, he saved my life’)

Creative policing

Brazil is not the only country where law enforcement has used unconventional disguises to catch criminals. On Valentine’s Day, an officer in Lima, Peru, conducted a drug raid while dressed in a capybara costume, seizing 1,700 packages of cocaine and marijuana.

Colonel Pedro Rojas, leader of Peru’s Escuadrón Verde anti-drugs unit, explained their approach: “On this occasion, Valentine’s Day, lover’s day, we sought to camouflage ourselves with the character of the capybara.”

Peruvian officers have also previously disguised themselves as Marvel superheroes—including Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, and Black Widow—while conducting similar operations.