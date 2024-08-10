Man denied entry in flight that crashed in Sao Paulo killing 62, gets emotional: ‘I argued with him, he saved my life’

A man who was denied entry on the flight that crashed in Sao Paulo, killing everyone on board, has opened up about how it feels. He also credited an airline staff member, who didn’t let him board the flight after he was late, with saving his life. The image shows a man named Adriano Assis, who was supposed to board the flight that crashed and killed all on board in Sao Paulo. (Screengrab)

In an interview with Brazilian news outlet TV Globo, Adriano Assis shared why he missed the flight. A part of his interview went viral and was reshared across various social media platforms.

“This man wasn’t allowed to board the plane that just crashed in Vinhedo in São Paulo, Brazil because he was LATE. He argued with the man at the boarding gate, but ended up hugging him after hearing the plane had crashed. This is unbelievable,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

The man told the outlet that he thought he was supposed to board a Latam flight when he reached the airport. He waited for the passengers to be called, but there wasn’t any notification. Later, he realised there had been a mix-up, and he was supposed to board the regional carrier Voepass flight that crashed.

Upon realising his mistake, he rushed to the gate but was denied entry by an airline staff member. At that point, he also fought with the employee and got angry. Assis also revealed in the interview that now he is grateful to the man and said that the staff saved his life.

Take a look at the viral video:

Assis is not the only one who missed the fateful flight. Another passenger made the same mistake and missed his flight. The passenger said to the outlet, “Thank God we didn’t get on that plane. We didn’t know it was going to be with that company [Voe Pass], we thought it was going to be with Latam, and Latam was closed. I even arrived early [at the airport] and waited, waited and nothing.