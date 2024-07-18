At Delhi airport, elderly man suffers heart attack, doctor's quick intervention saves his life

A doctor's quick action after watching a man suffering from a heart attack has been praised on social media. When the doctor saw the elderly man in need, she took no time to rush to him and gave him CPR. A video of the incident was also shared on X and went viral. The doctor can be seen giving the man CPR. (X/@Rishi Bagree)

X user Rishi Bagree posted about the incident. He informed that the incident happened at Delhi airport's terminal 2. The man is said to be in his late 60s and had a heart attack in the food court area. He also posted that thanks to the woman's effort, the man revived in five minutes.

The video shows the man collapsed on the floor. The doctor can be seen giving him CPR. As people stood around her and witnessed the scene, she could be heard asking people to call emergency staff at the airport for further assistance. (Also Read: IITian, 59, shares tips to get healthy after heart attack: Wake up at 5.30 am, manage stress)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on July 17. Since being posted, it has gained more 6.6 million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and lauded the woman's efforts and hard work to save the man.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "People who are into leaking exam papers, this is what you are robbing from our nation: talented and sincere doctors."

Another X user posted, "Salute to the doctor! Every Indian should learn how to do CPR. In Germany it's part of the first aid course which is a mandatory step to get a driving license."

X user Adarsh Anand commented, "This lady doctor should be awarded for this immediately."

"That's incredible news! Kudos to the lady doctor who acted swiftly and revived the gentleman within just 5 minutes. Proud of our doctors for their dedication and life-saving skills!" wrote X user Vikas.

A fifth shared, "It's so gratifying that people step up to help in emergencies. Salute to the culture. Thank you, doctor."