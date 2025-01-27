Terrifying lightning strikes British Airways plane during intense storm at Sao Paulo airport. Video

A British Airways plane at São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport, Brazil, was struck by lightning during a ferocious storm that wreaked havoc across the city. The dramatic moment, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers both terrified and mesmerised. A British Airways plane in São Paulo, Brazil, was hit by lightning during a powerful storm. (X/@aviationbrk)

Watch the clip here:

Viral lightning strike shocks netizens

The footage shows a bolt of lightning hitting the grounded aircraft amidst torrential rain. Social media users reacted with shock and awe. One user commented, “This is both terrifying and incredible to watch!” Another expressed concern, writing, “Glad no one was hurt; nature is truly unpredictable.” A third noted, “Mother Nature is powerful and unforgiving,” while someone else added, “Imagine being inside the plane during that!”

Following a thorough inspection, the British Airways plane was cleared for takeoff, departing after a six-hour delay.

São Paulo storm brings city to a standstill

São Paulo experienced heavy rainfall on Friday, 24 January, causing widespread disruption. The downpour, equivalent to a month’s worth of rainfall in just a few hours, led to transport chaos, with cars swept away and electricity cut to thousands of homes. Locals sought refuge in overcrowded metro stations as streets became impassable.

According to the BBC, one man was even spotted using a jet ski to navigate a flooded street, illustrating the severity of the situation.

Strong winds and flooding warnings

The storm was accompanied by powerful winds reaching speeds of 60km per hour. Brazil’s Civil Defence department issued a warning for continued flooding risks and urged residents to remain vigilant. “The objective is for the population to protect themselves during this storm, which is estimated to last between 30 minutes and 1 hour,” the agency stated, as reported by The Watchers.

Several areas, including the West Zone’s Pompéia region and Beco do Batman, along with the northern neighbourhoods of Santana and Tucuruvi, were severely impacted by flooding. Videos shared online revealed entire avenues submerged, with vehicles floating down the streets.