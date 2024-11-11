UP contract killer claims he wasn't paid for lawyer's murder, files complaint: Report

A year-old murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut took an unexpected twist after the accused, a contract killer who was involved in the crime, complained to the police that he wasn't paid for the killing. Lawyer Anjali was shot dead almost a year ago in UP's Meerut. (HT File)

According to an India Today report, the killer Neeraj Sharma lodged a police complaint claiming that he was never paid the agreed-upon sum for the killing.

In his complaint, Sharma stated he was promised ₹20 lakh to murder Anjali, a lawyer in Meerut, but never received the money despite the job being done.

For the unversed, Anjali was shot dead almost a year ago by two gunmen while returning home from a milk booth.

Soon after the probe was launched, the police detained Anjali's husband and her in-laws as suspects, with police considering the possibility that they had hired the killers over a property dispute.

However, they were released after being cleared of any involvement.

Contact killer released on bail, lodges police complaint

Shortly after the murder, the UP police arrested two other men -- Neeraj Sharma and Yashpal. They were allegedly hired by a man named Suresh Bhati.

Later, the police found that the assailants had stayed at Neeraj’s home the night before the murder and also recovered items linked to the crime, including two scooters and a pistol.

Recently, contract killer Neeraj was released on bail and after his release, the accused filed a complaint with the police, accusing Anjali's husband, mother-in-law Sarla Gupta, and father-in-law Pawan Gupta of orchestrating the murder.

The killer also claimed that they agreed to pay him ₹20 lakh and promised him five shops in Meerut, adding that he did not reveal the names of the other accused initially due to their financial arrangement.

He also agreed to provide new evidence in the murder case.

Victim's in-laws approached him, the killer says

Neeraj further claimed that Anjali’s in-laws approached him and told him she was causing trouble by taking control of the property and filing cases against them. They allegedly asked him to kill her.

Neeraj says they gave him details of her movements and promised him payment once the job was done.