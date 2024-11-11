How police caught main accused in Baba Siddique's murder while he tried to flee to Nepal

Shiv Kumar Gautam, the prime accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday while attempting to flee to Nepal. This combo image shows shooter Shivkumar (L) with (Top, L-R) Anurag Kashyap, Akash Srivastava, (Bottom, L-R) Gyan Prakash Tripathi and Akhilendra Pratap Singh after being arrested in connection in NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Police said Gautam along with Gurnail Singh from Haryana and Dhramraj Kashyap fromSiddqui Uttar Pradesh shot Siddique, 66, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai on October 12.

While Singh and Kashyap were apprehended soon after the attack, Gautam had evaded arrest. The accused, who hails from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in a joint operation of Uttar Pradesh Police's STF and Mumbai Police in Nanpara area of Bahraich.

During questioning, the accused mentioned that they had been in Mumbai for a few days, observing the movements of the NCP leader. On the night of October 12, they took the opportunity to carry out the killing of Baba Siddique.

Shiv Kumar has also confessed to his connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and said that the murder was executed on the orders of Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to police.

After fleeing from the spot where Baba Siddique was killed, Shiv Kumar travelled to Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh to meet some associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

However, his location was tracked by the Mumbai Police, but they were unable to apprehend him.

The police monitored the movements of about 45 individuals, including Shiv Kumar's family and close associates and soon identified four key people in constant contact with him.

A house close to Shiv Kumar's residence was suspected to be used as a safehouse. The police laid a trap, waiting for the four suspects to meet him. On Sunday, they successfully arrested Shiv Kumar along with his accomplices.

The police laid a trap, waiting for the four suspects to meet him. On Sunday, they successfully arrested Shiv Kumar along with his accomplices.

Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava, and Akhileshendra Pratap Singh were arrested for providing shelter to Shiv Kumar and helping him attempt to flee to Nepal. So far, 20 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mumbai Police have revealed that Zeeshan Siddique, Baba Siddique's son and an MLA, is also a target. His photo was reportedly found on a cell phone seized from one of the three men who shot his father.