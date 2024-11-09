After Baba Siddiqui, Lawrence Bishnoi gang targeted Pune leader, reveals Mumbai Police

After the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddiqui, another leader in Pune was targeted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, news agency ANI reported citing the Mumbai Police. Mumbai: Crime Branch personnel take accused, arrested in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, to produce before the court.(PTI)

“The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B,” ANI quoted a senior officer of the Mumbai crime branch as saying.

After realising the plan was to target another leader in Pune, the crime branch shared all its inputs with the cops in Pune.

The official said the matter came to light when the Mumbai crime branch recovered a pistol which was going to be used to carry out the crime.

The police did not disclose the name of the leader from Pune. The police are also currently investigating whether the recce was done by the accused, Gaurav Vilas Apun, in this case or not, said the senior police officer.

On Friday, Gaurav Vilas Apune was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch in connection with the murder case of Baba Siddique. The police revealed that Gaurav had been involved as a shooter in Plan B made by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in order to murder Baba Siddique.

While he was questioned, Apune revealed that Plan B was prepared for backup in case Plan A failed. He had gone to Jharkhand to practice his firing, along with another accused, Rupesh Mohol, on the orders of alleged mastermind Shubham Lonkar.

The Mumbai crime branch officials are trying to locate the exact location in Jharkhand where the training exercise was carried out. The investigation into the threat to the Pune leader's life is still underway.