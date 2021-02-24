UP cops hunt for clues into case of college girl found with burn injuries

Two days after a college student was found lying severely burnt and naked along on a national highway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, the police were yet to track down those responsible for her condition.

Shahjahanpur’s superintendent of police S Anand, SP, denied reports that the girl was burnt after a failed rape attempt.

The 21-year-old student of Swami Shukdevanand College, of which former Union minister Chinmayanand is the chairman, is battling for life at a hospital in Lucknow where she was referred for better medical care, said hospital sources.

A resident of Kanth area, the girl is a second-year BA student at the college.

“Our teams are scanning the CCTV footage to ascertain identities of the people who met the girl when she visited the college on Monday. A few suspects have also been detained for questioning,” said the SP.

“We are still working on the case and it will not be right to say anything at this point of time. Our teams are exploring all possibilities,” he added.

The victim’s father had dropped her to the college on Monday around 11 am. She was found badly burnt around 6 pm, police said.

The girl’s father told the police that he waited for his daughter outside the college. When she didn’t return after a few hours, he entered the college and began searching for her.

Later at the hospital, the victim did not tell the police anything about the incident. “The girl was in a conscious state at the hospital. When asked about the incident, she said she has no recollection of the incident. We have requested the family members to encourage her to help us investigate the case so that those responsible for the attack could be arrested,” said the SP.