UP deputy CM affixes 'servant' to his name on X after Akhilesh Yadav's dig

Amid the war of words between Uttar Pradesh chief minister Brajesh Pathak and Samjawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the former on Friday affixed "servant" to his name and rechristened himself as 'Servant Brajesh Pathak' on X (formerly Twitter).

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The development came two days after Yadav slammed Pathak while calling him a "servant" – connoting deputy CM as nothing more than a minion in the BJP.

The deputy chief minister affixed "servant" to his name on the micro blogging platform. (X)

The SP chief on Wednesday scaled the locked gate of the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) to garland a statue of the social leader on his birth anniversary. On this incident, Pathak took a dig at Yadav saying that if he is so good at climbing, he should have participated in the Asian Games and won some more medals for the country.

Reacting to Pathak's comments, Yadav reportedly asked if he should respond to the "servant deputy chief minister's" remarks. Yadav asked: “Would we respond to the ‘servant’ deputy chief minister’s words…would I respond to the words of such a deputy chief minister who ruined hospitals in the state.”

The war of words ensued further when Pathak dubbed Yadav as king or Raja. "Of course, Akhilesh is a raja and I am a servant of people. He has nothing to do with the people... the only thing he does is make statements. He is from a family of kings, I am the servant of people," he said.

“I am thankful to Akhilesh ji for acknowledging the fact that I am a servant. It is true that I am servant of the people of UP. Whereas Akhilesh Yadav, who himself was the UP CM and his father remained UP CM for multiple times, lives like a Raja," Pathak further said.

Later, the deputy chief minister affixed "servant" to his name on the micro blogging platform.