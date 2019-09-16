UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya visits hospital in Mumbai as part of Sewa Saptah

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:40 IST

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday made a visit to the TATA Memorial Hospital here as part of the ongoing “Sewa Saptah” programmes.

“Sewa Saptah” the programme spanning a week is being observed to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said, “On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, all the BJP workers have decided to celebrate it in a form of “Sewa Saptah”. So my team and I have come here at TATA Memorial to meet cancer patients and enquire about their health. We want to help them in every possible way.”

Talking about the first 100 days of Narendra Modi, Maurya said, “He has done great things for India in 100 days which Congress could not have achieved even in 100 years. He has made decisions in every sector of India.”

Sewa Saptah is being observed from September 14 to 20. During this week, innumerable social initiatives have been planned across the nation by the BJP including blood donation camps, eye check-up, and medical camps.

Several exhibitions will also be showcased that will depict the social work done by Prime Minister Modi.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

