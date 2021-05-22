UP govt announces reward for making villages, wards Covid-free with new campaign

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath on Friday announced a special campaign to make villages virus free of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) now wreaking havoc in the rural areas of the country.

The special campaign, 'Mera Gaon-Corona Mukt Gaon' (My village-Corona free village), was announced on Friday by the chief minister while he was in Lakhimpur district to review containment measures.

It aims to draw local participation to bring down the Covid-19 tally in the country's most-populous state and will be run with special focus on the rural areas. In urban areas, a similar drive will be conducted at the ward level.

Emphasis will be placed on strict screening, treatment and vaccination and the state government will reward the three best-performing villages and wards for developmental work through various means. They will also receive additional funds for such work.

Speaking after his visit to the district, Yogi Adityanath noted that the large-scale testing in the state is leading to good results. He also appreciated the containment strategy and said it should be made into a "mission."

“It was being said that after April 24, one lakh cases will come in the state every day. At present, there are only about 7,000 active cases in the entire state,” the chief minister said, adding that “Uttar Pradesh has successfully fought against Corona,” according to HT's sister site, LiveHindustan.com.

The chief minister stressed on saving both life and livelihood.

During the second wave of Covid-19, Uttar Pradesh was among the worst-hit states of the country. On Friday, the state government said the number of active cases in the state has come down by 68% since the peak. While the recovery rate has improved to 92.5%.

During the peak on April 30, there were 3,10,783 active Covid-19 cases in the state which have now come down to 1,06,276.

On Friday, the state added 7,735 fresh Covid-19 cases which took the total case tally to 16,59,212 while the number of total fatalities stood at 18,760.