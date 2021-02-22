UP govt doles out thousands of crores on expressways in budget 2021

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh presented its budget for the coming financial year on Monday. This was the fifth budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the first paperless one in any state.

The budget was presented by UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Special emphasis has been given on the expressways, the controlled-access highways, which have led to a increase in road travel.

Khanna proposed ₹7,200 crore for Ganga Expressway, ₹870 crore for Purvanchal Expressway and ₹1,492 crore for Bundelkhand Expressway in the ₹5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22.

₹750 crore have also been allocated for Gorakhpur Expressway.

Apart from this, the state government also allocated ₹1,326 crore for Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail and ₹100 crore each for constructing metro network in Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

"This is a budget which intends to make Uttar Pradesh aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and provide employment to all categories of people. I congratulate the finance minister and other officials for the budget," Adityanath said in post-budget press conference.

Khanna also presented a budget provision of ₹101 crore for the under-construction airport in Ayodhya which will be named Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport.

Earlier, the budget was ₹5.12 lakh crore but this year, the outlay has been increased by ₹38,000 crore.

All members of the state legislature were given iPads to view the budget highlights which were also available on two big screens put up in the Assembly.

The budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on February 18 with an address by Governor Anandiben Patel to a joint sitting of both houses. The session will continue till March 10.