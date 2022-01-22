Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt extends closure of schools till Jan 30

The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.
Schools in Uttar Pradesh will remain shut till January 30. 
Published on Jan 22, 2022 03:02 PM IST
PTI | , Lucknow

 The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the closure of schools in the state till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state.  

The closure of schools has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government had earlier ordered closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases. 

