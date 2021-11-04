Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / UP govt extends free ration scheme PM-GKAY till Holi
india news

UP govt extends free ration scheme PM-GKAY till Holi

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government initiative, 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were lit in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021'. The feat was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks on the eve of Deepotsav, in Ayodhya on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 06:24 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till Holi next year. The announcement was made during the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya.

"Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil," said Adityanath.

The free ration scheme is a food security and welfare programme that was envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19.

Under PM-GKAY, 5 Kg per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Meanwhile, as part of the Uttar Pradesh government initiative, 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were lit in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021'. The feat was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

RELATED STORIES

Of these, 9,41,551 earthen lamps were lit on the bank of the Saryu river in Ayodhya while 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram temple and the rest were lit in other temples across the state.

Hailing the achievement, Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030. He also said that lighting of 12 lakh oil lamps gave the world a message of Lord Ram's "modesty".

The Yogi Adityanath government is celebrating Diwali as a grand event this year, organising Ramlilas, laser shows, 3D holographic shows and holding fireworks.

"The festival is crossing its boundary. It is no more limited to India but spreading across the world," said the chief minister.

Last year too, the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya entered the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh yogi adityanath ayodhya deepotsav
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petrol, diesel cheaper on Diwali as multiple states cut VAT on fuel. Full list

Pentagon report details how China beefed up border infra in standoff with India

UK unveils commemorative £5 coin marking Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy

India conducts key flight test of anti-airfield weapon
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP