UP govt extends free ration scheme PM-GKAY till Holi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced the extension of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) till Holi next year. The announcement was made during the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya.

"Today is a sacred occasion and to fulfil the dream of Ram Rajya, we are extending the (PM-GKAY) free ration scheme till Holi. Under this, we'll not only provide rice and wheat but we'll also give pulses, salt & edible oil," said Adityanath.

The free ration scheme is a food security and welfare programme that was envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance and help mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19.

Under PM-GKAY, 5 Kg per person additional food grain is given to all beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Meanwhile, as part of the Uttar Pradesh government initiative, 12 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were lit in Ayodhya on the occasion of 'Deepotsav 2021'. The feat was entered in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Of these, 9,41,551 earthen lamps were lit on the bank of the Saryu river in Ayodhya while 50,000 diyas were lit at the site of the Ram temple and the rest were lit in other temples across the state.

Hailing the achievement, Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy said that Ayodhya will be the biggest spiritual tourism spot in the world by 2030. He also said that lighting of 12 lakh oil lamps gave the world a message of Lord Ram's "modesty".

The Yogi Adityanath government is celebrating Diwali as a grand event this year, organising Ramlilas, laser shows, 3D holographic shows and holding fireworks.

"The festival is crossing its boundary. It is no more limited to India but spreading across the world," said the chief minister.

Last year too, the 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya entered the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.