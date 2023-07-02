UP govt probing security lapses around Atiq killing: Status report in SC

The Uttar Pradesh government is investigating security lapses surrounding the murders of gangsters Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were killed while being taken to hospital under police custody in April, the state has informed the Supreme Court in a status report.

The status report, filed in response to a PIL filed by a lawyer demanding an independent probe into the killings, the state government said, “The state is enquiring into the security lapses that led to the three attackers getting through the 17-men strong police cordon and firing at Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf.”

The report was filed after the top court, on April 28, asked the state if there were any breaches in security during the killings, and if there was a pattern to the murder, given that Atiq’s son Asad was killed in an encounter two days before him.

However, the status report did not reveal details of the probe conducted so far.

The PIL is listed before a bench headed by justice S Ravindra Bhat on Monday.

Posing as journalists, three assailants on April 15 sprayed the two with bullets at a hospital in Prayagraj city around 10.30pm on Saturday, when the police brought the two in for a routine health check-up. Ahmad and Ashraf were speaking to the media and were ring-fenced by policemen when gunshots rang out. The murder was captured live on video.

The killings have posed several difficult questions of the Uttar Pradesh administration and its claims of having cleaned up law and order. Even more worrisome was the brazenness of the murders, which unfolded even as police personnel stood by. The state’s probe must be fair and accurately pinpoint the breaches in the police’s preparedness that allowed the killings, to bolster faith in the state’s security apparatus.

Three attackers — Lavlesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya — were named in a subsequent FIR and later arrested. The state government earlier also announced that a judicial commission would investigate the killings, which sparked allegations of police laxity and a breakdown of law and order.

Asad’s death also triggered a political storm, with allegations that the state administration had staged the shootout.

Ahmad – a former five-time state legislator and former Lok Sabha member who has 100 cases against him – and Ashraf were both wanted in the February 24 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was the prime witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal. This was the sixth death of an accused in the February 24 case.

The court, on April 28, also asked if the state had taken any action pursuant to recommendations on police reforms made by a commission headed by former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) BS Chauhan.

To this, the state in its report, said justice Chauhan’s primary concern was on the separation of law and order from the investigation wing in police stations.

Since April 2021, the state has carved out 10,877 new posts in various cadres to ensure there is no dearth of manpower, the report said.

Further, investigation units have been formed at important police stations and a police officer of additional superintendent of police rank has been appointed to handle work of crime branch in all districts. To further boost investigation of crimes, forensic labs in the state have been increased from 8 to 12 and local intelligence units have been strengthened in all districts.

