Home / India News / UP govt will have to remove hoardings advertising 'highway of lies': Akhilesh Yadav
india news

UP govt will have to remove hoardings advertising 'highway of lies': Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav attached an image of a hoarding advertising the development work undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with his tweet.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference over the budget 2021-22 at the party office, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday tweeted that after having to delete “false tweets on generating jobs and incomes”, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will have to now remove false hoardings advertising five new expressways.

“First, the BJP government of UP had to remove false tweets on generating jobs and incomes and now they will have to remove false hoardings on five new expressways too,” tweeted Yadav.

Yadav attached an image of a hoarding advertising the development work undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with his tweet. The hoarding had images of both the Prime Minister and UP’s chief minister, stating that the UP government has constructed five expressways in four years, compared to just two constructed in the last 70 years.

Yadav, who has recently been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an alleged incident of violence against journalists, took another dig at the incumbent government, tweeting that narrow passages themselves cannot create any great roads.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections

Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone

Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins

Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam

“The truth is that narrow passages cannot create any great roads on their own,” said Yadav on the microblogging platform.

Yadav, who has been stepping up his attack against the Yogi Adityanath government as the 2022 UP Assembly polls approach, said to news agency PTI on Saturday that Yogi Adityanath had got the chief minister's post "by chance".

On the allegations of inciting against violence against journalists, Yadav tweeted "Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases registered against leaders, and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP's violent political thought,"

He reiterated his previous statements on SP winning the upcoming 2022 assembly elections, tweeting on Saturday that the “highway of lies will soon be removed by the public”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttar pradesh akhilesh yadav's cycle yatra sp chief akhilesh yadav yogi adityanath govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP