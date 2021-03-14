UP govt will have to remove hoardings advertising 'highway of lies': Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav attached an image of a hoarding advertising the development work undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with his tweet.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday tweeted that after having to delete “false tweets on generating jobs and incomes”, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will have to now remove false hoardings advertising five new expressways.
“First, the BJP government of UP had to remove false tweets on generating jobs and incomes and now they will have to remove false hoardings on five new expressways too,” tweeted Yadav.
Yadav attached an image of a hoarding advertising the development work undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government with his tweet. The hoarding had images of both the Prime Minister and UP’s chief minister, stating that the UP government has constructed five expressways in four years, compared to just two constructed in the last 70 years.
Yadav, who has recently been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an alleged incident of violence against journalists, took another dig at the incumbent government, tweeting that narrow passages themselves cannot create any great roads.
“The truth is that narrow passages cannot create any great roads on their own,” said Yadav on the microblogging platform.
Yadav, who has been stepping up his attack against the Yogi Adityanath government as the 2022 UP Assembly polls approach, said to news agency PTI on Saturday that Yogi Adityanath had got the chief minister's post "by chance".
On the allegations of inciting against violence against journalists, Yadav tweeted "Today, the way in which the Constitution is attacked, false cases registered against leaders, and physical assaults taking place after raids by probe agencies, are all an adverse result of BJP's violent political thought,"
He reiterated his previous statements on SP winning the upcoming 2022 assembly elections, tweeting on Saturday that the “highway of lies will soon be removed by the public”.
