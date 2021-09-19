UP has undergone image makeover: CM Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said Uttar Pradesh has undergone an image makeover as his government completes four-and-a-half years on Sunday.

Addressing the Prabuddhavarg Sammelan in Lucknow , Yogi Adityanath said his government’s works were visible for all. “There was a time when UP was known for broken roads. I remember when I became Gorakhpur MP, I was aghast to see border roads in a mess. Previously, there were riots, loot of resources and all know how UP’s youth was looked upon outside,” he said.

Talking about Covid-19 management, he said, “From 1918 to 1926, when there was outbreak of Spanish Flu, more people died of hunger than the disease itself. In UP, during Covid-19 outbreak, not one person died of hunger as the government rolled out a free ration scheme for the poor.”

Urging the people to decide who they want to support in the next election, Adityanath said, “You decide the way forward. Back to the time when riots were there, when roads were in a mess and when nepotism was rampant or whether you want to go ahead with the BJP and its developmental transformation.”

Elections will be held in the state early next year.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government on completion of four-and-a-half years. “It is a result of fulfilling the people’s aspirations and ambition that people have been blessing us in each election since 2014 Lok Sabha poll and this includes the recent rural election,” he said while slamming the previous governments as non- performers.