U.P. implements Fire and Emergency Services Act for better response to contingencies

LUCKNOW In a bid to strengthen the fire and emergency services in the state, the state government has implemented the Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act 2022 on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said principal secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad on Monday.

To bring uniformity in the Fire Service Act across India, the Model Fire Service Bill of 1958 and the amended Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill of 2019 were circulated by the Government of India for adoption by the state governments. The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to implement the provisions of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019. The state government has also given its approval to the Centre’s directive with the implementation of the ‘Uttar Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act-2022’.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Fire Service needs to be legally and structurally equipped as well as trained for fire prevention, and rescue work during an emergency -- including flood, earthquake, building collapse, nuclear and biological hazards, etc. With the adoption of the Model Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2019, a proper balance will be established between the duties and responsibilities of the fire department for the effective performance of statutory/state duties, said the secretary.

