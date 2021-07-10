UP law panel proposes 'two-child' population policy. All you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh law commission formulated a proposal for population control and welfare, rewarding couples that adhere to a 'two-child policy'. The UP law commission said that the policy will be voluntary — it will not be enforced upon anyone. However, if any person decides to "voluntarily" keep the number of their family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes. On the other hand, if someone doesn't follow the policy, they will face restrictions in government jobs, availing ration, and other benefits.

The Uttar Pradesh law commission has made several proposals in the draft population control act. The commission has also sought recommendations for changes to be made in the draft -- which can be sent via e-mail or post by July 19.

"We have proposed that any couple that follows a two-child policy will be given all government benefits," said UP law commission chairman Aditya Nath Mittal. "They will be able to avail all government welfare schemes."

Mittal said that if someone does not follow the 'two-child' policy aimed at population control, they won't be eligible for such government schemes. "Their ration cards will be restricted to four units, they will not be able to apply for government jobs and if they are already government employees, then they won't get a promotion," said the chairman of the UP law commission.

The 'two-child' population control policy will be voluntary, he said. "If a person voluntarily keeps the number of his family members limited, they will be eligible for government schemes," the UP law commission chairman added.

The commission is planning to present the policy by the second week of August, Mittal said. Earlier, the law panel had said that it was examining various family units besides their ‘polygamy and polyandry aspects’. The recommendations will be made to the state government and it is up to it to accept or reject the recommendations.