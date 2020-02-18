e-paper
UP man arrested for raping, killing 5-month-old cousin: Police

The 5-month-old girl was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and that she was smothered to death, police said.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 04:59 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A 35-year-old UP man has been arrested for on charges of raping and killing his five-month-old cousin, police said.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping and killing his five-month-old cousin in Madiyaon here on Sunday night, police said.

Both the families—of the victim and of the accused -- were attending a marriage function here when the 35-year-old accused took his five-month-old cousin away from the marriage venue, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) of Madiyaon Vipin Kumar Singh said, “The man took the girl away [from the marriage venue] but did not return for long. Later, the girl’s body was found at a vacant plot around one kilometre away from the venue.”

“A passerby saw the accused with the girl and informed about the incident. When family members reached there, they found the girl bleeding. They rushed her to hospital. In the meantime, accused fled from the spot,” mother told police in her complaint. added.

Singh added, “The hospital declared her dead around 4:30 am. The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and that she was smothered to death.”

Deputy commissioner of police North, Sarvshreshth Tripathi said, “Sexual assault has been confirmed. Accused has been booked under section 364 (abduction for murder), 376 (rape), 302 (murder) of the IPC and section 5 (m) and (n) (rape committed by relative on a victim below 12yrs of age) of the PocsoAct.”

