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UP man carries ailing wife from govt hospital in cart, viral video sparks probe

In the video, the elderly man alleged that despite spending hours at the hospital, his wife was not admitted.

Updated on: May 11, 2026 08:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Sunday warned of action against those responsible while referring to a widely circulated video purportedly showing an elderly man carrying his ailing wife from the Bareilly district hospital in a handcart. A probe into the matter has begun following Pathak’s direction.

A probe into the matter has begun.(Representational image)

“To me, patients embody the divine; consequently, any form of negligence whatsoever in their care and service will be met with absolute intolerance. The strictest possible punitive action will be taken against the guilty,” said the deputy CM, who also holds the health portfolio.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Avinash Singh said a three-member committee will be formed to investigate the matter and a report will be submitted within three days. Dr Pawan Kumar Arun, the director general of medical health, said a probe into the matter has been initiated. “The guard who was on duty then has been removed while further probe is going on,” he said.

Dr RC Dixit, additional superintendent in-charge of the Bareilly district hospital, said the elderly man’s wife had been undergoing treatment for the past three days. According to him, the patient developed breathing difficulties on Friday after which doctors referred her to a higher medical centre on Saturday.

 
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